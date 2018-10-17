SoCal’s OneSource Launches New Brand Identity

One Source, one of the Sonepar operating companies and generally considered to be one of the largest electrical distributors in Southern California, has a new logo and updated brand identity. The company will be now known as “OneSource” instead of OneSource Distributors.

Some promotional literature accompanying the change said, “We’re excited to introduce you to our newly updated OneSource logo. In the last 35 years, we have grown to become a distribution leader with 19 branches in our region. As we address our rapidly evolving marketplace with innovative digital and logistics solutions for our customers, we are also addressing our image with a modern logo that continues to pay homage to our roots.

Tasha Hicks, the company’s senior marketing manager, said in an email to Electrical Wholesaling that the company hasn’t changed its legal name, so customers won’t need to change the way they do business with OneSource.