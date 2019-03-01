Menu
TOP_125_
News

Van Meter Named to Training Magazine’s 2019 Top 125

Van Meter claimed the 65th spot for 2019, joining companies like Nationwide, Edward Jones, Best Buy, Aetna, Inc., MasterCard, Walmart and CenturyLink.

For the fourth consecutive year, Van Meter Inc., Cedar Rapids, IA, was recently named to Training magazine’s “Training Top 125” list. The international ranking was announced at Training magazine’s 2019 Conference & Expo in Orlando, FL. The ranking is conducted annually to assess and recognize excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs.

Van Meter claimed the 65th spot for 2019 (up from 96 in 2018), joining companies like Nationwide, Edward Jones, Best Buy, Aetna, Inc., MasterCard, Walmart, CenturyLink and more. In addition to its improved ranking, Van Meter received one of five special recognitions in the Outstanding Training Initiative category for its new employee “in-boarding” program.

“We help our people be their personal best,” said Alicia Murphy, chief organizational effectiveness officer at Van Meter. “Through our comprehensive learning and development programming our employee-owners are well-trained and skilled so that they can achieve personal and professional success.”

“As a 100% employee-owned company, we believe our greatest asset is our people. Our success in training is due to our investment in our people.” said Jenn Bleil, manager of learning and development at Van Meter, in the release. “Employee-owners who are learning and growing are much more satisfied and engaged personally and professionally.”

Click here for a complete list of the 2019 Training Top 125 companies. For  specifics on Van Meter’s recognition click here.

 

TAGS: Iowa
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Service Wire Recognizes Reps at NEMRA
Mar 02, 2019
Jim Johnson Selected as NEMRA President and CEO
Mar 02, 2019
JGB_Smith_National_Landing_Amazon
Amazon to Move into its New DC Neighborhood in a Big Way
Mar 01, 2019
Kattak_Warshauer
Warshauer Welcomes Kattak as Corporate Controller
Mar 01, 2019