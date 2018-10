IEWC (Milwaukee, WI): Joe Crum was promoted to chief technology officer (CTO) for its global operations, a new role. Crum joined the company six years ago as director of marketing and has served as IEWC’s CIO since March 2015. In Aug. 2016, he assumed the dual role of chief marketing officer as well. This alignment of IT and marketing helped IEWC in its strategic digital transformation, including the creation of a new e-commerce-enabled website, IEWC.com.