Dawson Joins BSE as Senior VP of Human Resources

Border Stater Electric (BSE) (Fargo, ND): Kelly Dawson recently joined the company as senior VP - human resources. She leads BSE’s human resources team and provides vision, direction and leadership for the employee-owned company’s talent strategy. Dawson is also a member of their executive committee and officers council. Prior to joining BSE, Dawson was VP - human resources at Noridian Healthcare Solutions. She was responsible for more than 2,000 employees in 44 states. Before joining Noridian, Dawson held human resources leadership positions in the manufacturing, healthcare and food industries.