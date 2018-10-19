Menu
DSG Hires Mike Meiresonne As COO

Before joining DSG, Meiresonne served as COO of First Supply, where he also held the roles of general manager and director of sales and marketing.

Dakota Supply Group (DSG) (Fargo, ND):  Mike Meiresonne is now COO and lead DSG’s corporate team and oversee all of the company’s ongoing business operations. He will be based out of DSG’s Plymouth, MN, office and will be a part of DSG’s executive team. Before joining DSG, Meiresonne served as COO of First Supply, where he also held the roles of general manager and director of sales and marketing. Prior to that, he spent 11 years at Ferguson Enterprises, progressing from outside sales to regional sales management.

