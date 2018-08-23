Menu
DSG Hires Tracy Koenig as CIO

Before joining DSG, Koenig served as CIO of TMI Hospitality and CEO of TMI Communications.

Dakota Supply Group (DSG) (Fargo, ND): Tracy Koenig joined DSG in the newly created role of Chief Information Officer (CIO). Koenig will oversee all of the company’s IT systems, applications and infrastructure, as well as the IT team and lso lead planning and strategy development for DSG’s future IT ventures. Koenig will work out of the Fargo office. He  has more than 20 years of experience in IT and executive management. Before joining DSG, he served as CIO of TMI Hospitality and CEO of TMI Communications. Koenig earned a degree in computer science from the University of Jamestown and has served on the board of directors for the IT Council of North Dakota since 2010.

DSG focuses on the electrical, plumbing, HVAC/R, utility, communications, waterworks and automation trades. Headquartered in Fargo, ND, DSG is an employee-owned company with nearly 700 employee owners. The company is ranked # 53 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2018 Top 200 ranking with $170 million in sales, 250 employees and 18 locations.

 

