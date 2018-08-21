Dubreville Leaves Trade Service to Pursue Other Ventures

After 34 years as president of Trade Service, Tony Dubreville resigned from the company earlier this month to pursue other opportunities. He started with the company as a 20-year-old and rose through the management ranks to eventually become president and CEO. During his more than three decades with Trade Service, Dubreville guided the company through its acquisition by i2 and a new life as a private company, a decade-long data-sharing agreement with IDEA, its 2013 acquisition by Trimble and an expansion into the digital era with the development of its Supplier Xchange, Tra-Ser, and eDataFlex services.

In a letter to Trade Service employees announcing his resignation, Dubreville, who offered insight into the company’s growth and history in a Sept. 2008 Electrical Wholesaling cover story, made it clear how much his years with the company meant to him and his family, and how optimistic he was about the future of the company as a part of Trimble. “Thanks to you, the Content Business is in great shape,” he wrote in the letter. “Our product roadmap is rich with plans that will enable a robust product platform of services that will enhance our customer's experience in every way and will provide for procurement services that will drive business analytics and advertising that we will monetize in several new and exciting ways. Our sales pipelines are robust and better than at any time in my memory.

"Our future is very bright from North America to the United Kingdom, and hopefully, soon we can expand geographically to other parts of the world. Trade Service and Luckins are communicating like a real team, leaving the Atlantic the only thing dividing us. We are strong, we are one and we are better positioned today than at any time in all my years with the company.”