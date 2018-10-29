IAC Supply Solutions Hires Keith Jones As VP of Services and Solutions

IAC Supply Solutions (Memphis, TN): Keith Jones joined IAC as its Vice President of Services and Solutions. Jones will develop business strategies and capabilities as well as tactical plans for consistent execution.

Before joining IAC Supply Solutions, Inc., Jones was global solutions manager for Rockwell Automation, with his primary responsibility being FedEx. During his twenty-plus years there, he also held the roles of solution architect, channel sales engineer and District Services and Solutions leader. Earlier in his career, Jones operated his own systems integration company.

“Automation and electrical distribution is in the midst of a transformation,” says Darrell Smith, President of IAC Supply Solutions, Inc. “We're building on our industry expertise and our comprehensive selection of products to expand our solutions and services capabilities, and Keith is going to lead the way.”

IAC Supply Solutions, Inc., is one of the Mid-South’s largest independent distributors of automation, electrical and industrial products and services.