IEWC (Milwaukee, WI): Pat Rislov has been appointed VP of supply chain. He has more than 25 years of sourcing and materials management experience in a variety of roles. Rislov comes to IEWC from Steinhafels and prior to that, Kohls Department Stores where he served as VP of logistics operations. He will work out of IEWC’s corporate office in New Berlin, WI, and report directly to Lanny Million, IEWC’s chief supply chain officer.