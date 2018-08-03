Lombardo Joins Unilog from Kaman Industrial Technologies to Direct Customer Engagement and Strategic Projects

Unilog (Wayne, PA): Brian Lombardo has joined this provider of e-commerce solutions for mid-market B2B companies as the senior director of customer engagement and strategic projects. In this role, he will help scale Unilog’s implementation services group. Specifically, he will lead the development and implementation of Unilog’s new e-commerce framework.

“The opportunity to do something that challenges the status quo is what attracted me to Unilog,” said Lombardo in the press release. “We have recent research that shows most eCommerce website implementations in the B2B market take more than six months, with almost a third of them taking more than a year. We’re about to change that reality.”

Lombardo previously spent 17 years at Kaman Industrial Technologies, one of North America's largest industrial distributors. Much of that time was spent designing, implementing and growing Kaman’s e-business capabilities, which included e-commerce, e-procurement, and supply chain connectivity.

“Brian’s years of experience as a distributor will benefit our customers,” said Unilog CEO Suchit Bachalli. “His customer perspective and insights into what makes for a great e-commerce experience are invaluable and will help us better serve our current and future customers.”

Before joining Unilog, Lombardo was VP of development operations at Infor, where he worked for more than five years.