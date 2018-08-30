Menu
Luther_Lex
Luther Returns to Lex Products

Luther be focused on upgrading all of Lex Products' processes from the manufacturing floor to the office across facilities in Shelton, CT; Davie, FL; and Sun Valley, CA.

Lex Products, LLC (Shelton, CT): Mary Luther joined the company as director of process improvement. She comes to Lex from Draper of Cambridge, MA, an R&D company, where she served in management positions in supply chain and contracts. She will be focused on upgrading all of Lex Products' processes from the manufacturing floor to the office across facilities in Shelton, CT; Davie, FL; and Sun Valley, CA. Luther is also a licensed attorney having earned her law degree at Boston University. She previously worked at Lex Products as marketing communications manager from June 2008 to July 2010. Founded in 1989, Lex Products specializes in portable power systems including distribution boxes, cable assemblies, cable protectors and other products, designed to withstand rough use and harsh environments.

