Marinelli to Retire from Electri-Flex Co. After 52 Years in the Industry

Electri-Flex (Roselle, IL): Ed Marinelli, the company’s president, has announced his retirement effective Dec. 31. Marinelli began his career in the electrical industry in 1966 as a junior salesman for Anaconda. In 1981, he received a call to interview at Electri-Flex and began his career with the company as the general sales manager. He moved up to VP -sales in 1987, and after the untimely death of West Kinander, Jr. in Sept. 1991 was appointed president.

Marinelli won several big industry awards during his career. In 2012, he earned NEMRA’s Thomas F. Preston Manufacturer of the Year award. in 2012. He was also inducted into the Chicago Electric Association Hall of Fame in 2004, and was the Electric Golf Club Man of the Year in 2006. During his 52 years in the electrical industry, Marinelli has been a strong advocate of NEMRA, NAED and the Chicago Electric Association throughout his career in the electrical industry.

In reflecting on Marinelli’s time with the company, Blue Kinander Kelly said, “It has been an honor to work shoulder-to-shoulder with Ed throughout my 26-year career in the industry. He has taught me a variety of lessons. The biggest take away though has been his passion and work ethic at Electri-Flex.”