McDonough Named Director of Engineering and Marketing at Nicor

Nicor, Inc. (Albuquerque, NM): Bill McDonough has joined the lighting manufacturer’s leadership team as director of Engineering and Marketing. McDonough will manage Nicor’s engineering and marketing teams and execute strategies for improved product development and processes. He’ll also work to strengthen Nicor’s presence in the lighting industry through numerous marketing strategies.

McDonough recently worked for Dialight in New Jersey in a variety of positions ranging from Western regional sales manager, directory of Oil and Gas, and most recently senior product manager. Previously, he served as the western U.S. area sales vice president for Cooper Lighting, and has worked for Crouse-Hinds, and Thomas & Betts

“We are pleased to announce our new team member Bill McDonough as the head of NICOR‘s marketing and engineering department,” said Rocklan Lawrence, president and CEO of Nicor. He is proactive, passionate and innovative and we look forward to him working with our excellent team members to ensure Nicor’s continued success in this fast-paced and innovative market. His expertise and previous experience will cultivate additional visibility and platforms for Nicor.”

McDonough has a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Distribution from Clarkson University, and a Masters of Business Administration from Marquette University.