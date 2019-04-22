McDonough Named Nicor’s Director of Engineering and Marketing

Nicor (Albuquerque, NM): Bill McDonough has joined the company’s leadership team as director of engineering and marketing. McDonough recently worked for Dialight as senior product manager and at several other posts. Previously, he served as the Western U.S. area sales VP for Cooper Lighting. In his 40-year lighting career, McDonough also worked in various marketing, product development and sales roles for other companies including Crouse-Hinds, and Thomas & Betts. McDonough will report to NICOR’s President and CEO Rocklan Lawrence and has relocated to Albuquerque.