Moreno Promoted at Omni Cable

Omni Cable Corp. (West Chester, PA): Jimmy Moreno was promoted to director of distribution and will manage the day-to-day operations and leadership of Omni Cable’s 12 US distribution centers. Moreno joined Omni Cable in 2011 as the company’s distribution center manager of the Philadelphia branch. Over the years, Moreno led Omni Cable’s Philadelphia distribution center team and collaborated with the company’s operations and sales departments to deliver improvements to its operations.