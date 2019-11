WAGO (Germantown, WI): Barry Nelson recently joined the company as public relations coordinator overseeing publicity, editorial content, social media and other written material. Nelson received his bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with an emphasis on radio/TV/film. He was born and raised in Manitowoc, WI, and has a background in media, including news anchoring and sports play-by-play on WTMJ and ESPN radio in Milwaukee.