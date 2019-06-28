NEMA Appoints Patrick Hughes VP of Operations and Strategy

National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) (Rosslyn, VA): In his new role at NEMA as VP of Operations and Strategy, Patrick Hughes will oversee the association’s technical operations and strategic planning. Hughes previously served as senior director of Government Relations and Strategic Initiatives for NEMA.

"Patrick has accomplished a great deal in his time at NEMA — revitalizing the Strategic Initiatives program, launching an organization-wide strategic planning effort, and advocating for our Members’ interests on Capitol Hill as well as at the state and local levels,” said Kevin J. Cosgriff, NEMA president and CEO, in the pr ess release. “Patrick is a forward-looking and strategic thinker who is skilled at reducing complicated technical issues to their essence and crafting clear action plans to deliver value to members. These skills will serve him well as he leads the standards development and technical work of the NEMA Operations Department now and into the future.”

Hughes joined NEMA as director of the High-Performance Buildings Council before being promoted to lead electric grid, electric vehicle, energy storage, Internet of Things and cybersecurity policy advocacy. Hughes has consistently demonstrated the skills and deep understanding of NEMA Members’ products and businesses needed to deliver results.

Before joining NEMA, Hughes advocated for energy efficiency and grid modernization at the United Nations Foundation and as a congressional aide. He has two BA degrees from the University of Rochester, an MS from Johns Hopkins University, and is certified as an Associate Standards Professional (AStd) by the Society for Standards Professionals. Hughes also serves on the board of directors of Americans for a Clean Energy Grid.