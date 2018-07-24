NSi Industries Appoints Grant Wallace as Junior Mechanical Engineer

NSi Industries LLC (Huntersville, NC): Grant Wallace joined the company as a junior mechanical engineer for the company’s engineering division. Based at NSi’s corporate headquarters in Huntersville, Wallace will be responsible for the design, development and sustaining support of new and existing mechanical products. Prior to joining NSi, Wallace worked as a design/project technician for Controls Southeast Inc. and most recently was a controls technician for Johnson Controls. He received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.