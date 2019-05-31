Orbit Hires Eyler and Robberts

Orbit Industries (Los Angeles, CA): The company appointed Josh Eyler to manage projects for Profab, Orbit’s prefabrication service division. He will be located at the company’s Morristown, TN, facility. Eyler will manage shop personnel; the estimate and design process; contract document reviews; scheduling; quality control; and training new production labor.

“I really needed a proactive Project Manager that could roll with the punches in a growing company,” said Todd Albright, Director of the Profab division. “Josh hit the ground running from day one. He can wear an 'engineer' hat one minute, and a 'logistics' or 'foreman' hat the next minute, and he does it with passion.”

Before coming to Orbit, Eyler worked as an electrician at the Frederick, MD, office for Texas-based IES Holdings, Inc. During his first six years at IES, Eyler climbed the ranks to electrical foreman, managing as many as 10-20 workers. He then served another two years for IES’ South Carolina office before joining the Profab team. Josh graduated the four-year Electrical Craft Training Program with the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Cumberland Valley Chapter Training Center.

In other news at Orbit, Randall Robberts has joined the company as an outside aalesperson for Southern Texas. Robberts served Texas’ Oil & Gas and logistics industries for more than five years. Prior to Orbit, Randall worked as commercial tire sales manager for Meineke Fleet Services.