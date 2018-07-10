Menu
Orbit Industries Hires Todd Albright as Director of Prefabricated Assembly Services

Orbit Industries Inc. (Morristown, TN): Todd Albright was recently appointed to head the company's new Prefabricated Assembly Service Division. He will be responsible for building the production space, procuring machine tools and staffing/training production labor. Orbit expects its Prefab Division will be operational before the end of 2018. For nearly a decade, the company produced basic electrical assemblies from its West Coast distribution center (DC). The opening of this division gives Orbit customers access to these fully-wired assembly services. Orbit’s expanded facility space also lets distributors quote kitting and staged delivery services as well.

Before Orbit, Albright was in electrical construction for 20 years. As the planning manager at San Diego-based Baker Electric, he managed BIM and Prefabrication Operations; built a pre-planning department; and coordinated with foremen and project managers. He also held general foreman and foreman roles at Gould Electric and Swinson Electric. Besides his field experience, Albright is proficient in BIM, estimating, and Bluebeam collaboration software.

Albright says he has seen the benefits of electrical “prefab” first-hand. “I’ve been involved with prefab since Day One in the trade,” he says. In his prior roles in the field, Albright has helped increase project margins through improved planning and has also seen a decrease in job site injury through the use of externalized work. Albright is excited to help Orbit sell prefabrication as a value-added service.

The company said in a press release that, "These services will help contractors bid more jobs; break into new markets; and keep good electricians in the field longer. Distributors also benefit from Orbit Industries’ close ties with national electrical contracting firms." Besides time-saving prefab innovations and mounting solutions, Orbit Industries Inc. offers distributors over 6,000 products across eleven diverse product lines – branded as “Your Universal Source for Electrical Products.” Such products include electrical junction boxes, weatherproof products, NEMA enclosures, fittings, ventilation fans, outdoor LED lighting, and more.

For more information about Orbit Prefabrication services, call 800-906-7248, email [email protected], or visit www.orbitelectric.com.

