Priority Wire & Cable Hires Tully-Petersen as National Sales Manager for Canada

Priority Wire & Cable (Little Rock, AR): In her new role as national sales manager, Dorothy Tully-Petersen will be responsible for continuing the growth of sales in Canada and will manage the company’s sales representative network and inside sales team. She brings 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the electrical industry, working at the national level in manufacturing with Alcan Cable and Ideal Industries, and in distribution with WESCO. For the past five years she has served as principal business development consultant with Incept Strategies. She will be reporting to Robert Strahs, VP national accounts & marketing – USA.