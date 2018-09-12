Robroy Raceway Names Human Resources Manager

Robroy Industries Raceway Division (Gilmer, TX): Sarah Parlett was named human resources manager, responsible for directing the development, implementation and coordination of policies and programs covering recruitment, organization development and succession planning, training assessments, safety, benefits, payroll and employee services, and employee relations.
