Rockwell Announces Senior Leadership Transitions

McDermott will continue to report to Moret until his retirement and will work to ensure a successful transition to his successors.

 Rockwell Automation Inc. (Milwaukee, WI): The company has announced several  senior leadership transitions beginning Jan. 1, 2019, all reporting to Blake Moret, Chairman and CEO. John McDermott, senior VP, Global Sales and Marketing, announced his intent to retire March 31, 2019. He will continue to report to Moret until his retirement and will work to ensure a successful transition to his successors. On Jan.  1, 2019, John Genovesi, who currently serves as VP, will assume the new role of senior VP, Enterprise Accounts and Software. In his new role, Genovesi will report to Moret and will focus on Rockwell Automation’s most strategic customers and its partnership with PTC.

Also on Jan. 1, Thomas Donato, who currently serves as president, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) will assume the role of senior vice president, Sales and Marketing. Donato is based in the company’s Europe, Middle East & Africa headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, and will also report to Moret. In this new role, he will be responsible for the growth and evolution of Rockwell Automation’s worldwide channels to market, and the sales and marketing organizations across Asia Pacific, EMEA, Latin America, and North America. “Thomas is a proven, global leader whose background and experiences will bring a diverse perspective to the senior leadership team, and he inherits a solid team of sales and marketing leaders globally,” said Moret.

