Service Wire Announces New Hires and Promotions

Service Wire Co. (Culloden, WV): The company is pleased to announce the following hires and promotions.

Robert Lowe (bottom, left) has been hired as a sales representative, working with customers and reps in Ohio, western and central Pennsylvania, and northern West Virginia. He has10 years of experience in electrical distribution. Lowe has a BA in economics from Bethany College.

Tammi Comley (bottom, center) is now covering California and northeast Nevada as Account Manager. Comley has been part of the Phoenix sales team for over five years. She has over 20 years of electrical experience with a focus on wire and cable products in the heavy commercial, industrial, utility, renewable and transit markets.

Seth Cook, sales representative in Culloden (bottom right), is now covering Indiana and Kentucky in addition to serving customers in Nebraska and Iowa in the US and British Columbia in Canada. Cook has over nine years of customer service/sales experience including two years in management. He has been part of the Culloden sales team for over two years.

Kyle Kroening has joined the Service Wire team as VP of manufacturing and distribution for all their locations. Kroening has 30 years of manufacturing leadership experience in Wire and Cable and other industries. He has a BS in mechanical engineering and an MBA in management.