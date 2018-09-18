Service Wire Announces Promotions and New Hires

Service Wire Co. (Culloden, WV): The company recently announced several key promotions and hires. Corey Jarvis was promoted to assistant sales manager in the Culloden sales office. Jarvis has been with the company for eight years. In addition to this new role, he will continue working with customers and manufacturers’ representatives in his assigned territories.

Lorenzo Valverde has been hired as plant manager of the Phoenix manufacturing facility. Valverde has over 20 years of experience in manufacturing management, process improvement, operations management and production planning.

Todd Christiansen has joined the Service Wire sales team in Houston, working with customers in Kansas, Oklahoma, Western Missouri and south Texas. Christiansen has 28 years of experience in the electrical industry, including inside and outside sales, product development and management. He has undergone extensive training in Service Wire’s products and processes.

Rachel Ramsey has been promoted to marketing coordinator in the Corporate Marketing department in Culloden. Ramsey has been with the company for two years and has a BA in business management from Marshall University.

In other news at Service Wire, Chinen Marketing Group is now representing the company in Hawaii.

In photo: Corey Jarvis (top left): Lorenzo Valverde (top right); Todd Christiansen (bottom left): and Rachel Ramsey (bottom right).