Sims Promoted to VP Marketing at Motion Industries

Motion Industries (Birmingham, AL): Pamela Sims has been promoted to vice president of Marketing, effective Sept. 1. Sims joined Motion Industries in 2004, starting in market research and has been director of Marketing since 2013. She developed and implemented various marketing plans to position Motion Industries as a leading industrial distributor and developed relationships with the company’s top strategic supplier partners, working with them to implement Motion Industries’
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments