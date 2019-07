Sonepar USA (Charleston, SC): Mike Dudas, president of Cooper Electric, will be retiring effective March 31, 2020. David Cooper has been named president of Cooper Electric and Tom Brady has been named COO and executive VP, effective Aug. 5. Ranked as the largest electrical distributor in North America on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2019 Top 200 list, Sonepar USA has 14 locally-managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide.