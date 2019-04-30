Menu
Sonepar’s Gabriel to Retire, New Regional Leadership Structure Announced

Gabriel joined Sonepar in 2008 as part of the Hagemeyer acquisition and in 2009, he became CEO of Sonepar USA and then president of Sonepar North America.

Sonepar (Charleston, SC): Sonepar USA announced today that Dave Gabriel, Sonepar COO has decided to retire, effective May 15. He joined Sonepar in 2008 as part of the Hagemeyer acquisition. In 2009, he became CEO of Sonepar USA and then president of Sonepar North America. In 2017, Gabriel moved to Paris to assume the role of COO for the Sonepar Group, overseeing 38 countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, while supporting the Group’s ambitions and strategic initiatives.

Effective April 23, the Sonepar Group reorganized at the regional level. Rob Taylor has been appointed president of Sonepar North America and will now be responsible for operations in Canada and Mexico, in addition to the US. Stefan Stegemann has been appointed president of Sonepar Central and Nordic Europe. Patrick Salvadori has been appointed president of Sonepar Western Europe and South America. Benoit Pedoussaut remains president of Sonepar France and Jérôme Malassigne has been appointed chief strategic marketing and sourcing officer and Asia Pacific Operations.

