Train Succeeds Monser as President of Emerson, Karsanbhai to Lead Automation

Emerson (St. Louis): October 1 will see a changing of the guard at Emerson Electric. Michael Train, who has led Emerson’s Automation Solutions business since 2016, will become Emerson’s president that day, succeeding Edward Monser, Emerson’s president since 2010 and as chief operating officer from 2001-2015, who will retire. Lal Karsanbhai will take Train’s place leading the Automation Solutions business.