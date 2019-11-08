Skip navigation
Menu
Universal_Robert Pickral.jpg
News>People

Universal Appoints Robert Pickral as Director of IoT

Pickral will also oversee end user sales for the company, spearheading digital transformation

Universal Lighting Technologies (Nashville, TN): Robert Pickral has been appointed as director of IoT and end user sales for the company. In his new role, Pickral will spearhead digital transformation, oversee LED upgrade business development, and align strategic sales plans for IoT solutions and SaaS applications. The Universal energy team works to identify LED retrofit opportunities and support their implementation.

Pickral brings more than two decades of IoT expertise to the company in the areas of lighting and multi-channel sales responsibility around IoT solutions.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Kevin Grayson CMG.jpg
Kevin Grayson Joins Channel Marketing Group as VP
Nov 08, 2019
Ben Jamison.jpg
G&G Industrial Lighting Hires Ben Jamison as Director of Business Development
Nov 07, 2019
Schneider Electric Announces Leadership Change
Nov 07, 2019
Shavonna Warren_Focal Point_1000.jpg
Focal Point Expands Product Management Team
Nov 01, 2019