Universal Appoints Robert Pickral as Director of IoT

Universal Lighting Technologies (Nashville, TN): Robert Pickral has been appointed as director of IoT and end user sales for the company. In his new role, Pickral will spearhead digital transformation, oversee LED upgrade business development, and align strategic sales plans for IoT solutions and SaaS applications. The Universal energy team works to identify LED retrofit opportunities and support their implementation.

Pickral brings more than two decades of IoT expertise to the company in the areas of lighting and multi-channel sales responsibility around IoT solutions.