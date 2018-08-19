Ustianowski Promoted at NSi

NSi Industries (Huntersville, NC): Allen Ustianowski has been promoted to the director of engineering. Previously the director of product management for the company’s Tork product lines, Ustianowski will be expanding his responsibilities and tasked with growing NSi’s engineering support capabilities to include coverage of all product areas of the business. In his new position, Ustianowski will assume responsibility for the work managed by all the company’s product development labs and engineering personnel. Ustianowski held the position of director of product management for two years where he was responsible for NSi’s popular TORK brand and product lines of mechanical and digital timers, photocontrols and occupancy sensors.