WAGO Appoints Dickinson as Public Relations Coordinator

WAGO (Germantown, WI): The WAGO marketing communications department recently welcomed Laura Dickinson as the newest addition to its team. Dickinson will take over the duties as the public relations coordinator overseeing WAGO’s publicity, editorial content, social media and other written material. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in journalism with an emphasis in writing and editing. Born and raised in the greater Milwaukee area, Dickinson has marketing and writing experience through working previously for the Wisconsin Family Business Forum and Milwaukee magazine.