Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 LED Picks for November, 2018

Congratulations to the product managers and marketing teams from Current, Powered by GE, Earthtronics, Focal Points Lighting, Legrand, Lighting Science, Smart Vision Lights, Start Lighting, Sylvania, Topaz and Verbatim Lighting for having their new products selected for Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 New Product Picks for November, 2018.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling at [email protected].