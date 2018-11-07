Menu
Gear>Product Galleries

Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 LED Picks for November, 2018

Legrand-RadiantSmart
Start Slideshow
Congratulations to the product managers and marketing teams from  Current, Powered by GE, Earthtronics, Focal Points Lighting, Legrand, Lighting Science, Smart Vision Lights, Start Lighting, Sylvania, Topaz and Verbatim Lighting for having their new products selected for Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 New Product Picks for November, 2018.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling at [email protected].

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
TBAR_ECO
Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 LED Picks for October, 2018
Oct 04, 2018
Carbontec_architecture-ceiling_heating_system
EW's Top 10 Electrical Products for October, 2018
Oct 04, 2018
EZexit_Fulham_
Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 Product Picks for September, 2018
Sep 05, 2018
Acuity_Contractor_Select
EW's Top 10 Product Picks for August 2018
Aug 20, 2018