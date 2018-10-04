Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 LED Picks for October, 2018

Congratulations to the product managers and marketing teams from Acclaim Lighting, Bartco Lighting, ESL Vision, Fulham, HyLite, JLC Tech, Keystone Technologies, MaxLite, Nora Lighting and WAC Lighting for having their new products selected for Electrical Wholesaling's Top 10 New LED Picks for October, 2018.

Do you have a product you would like us to consider for our future monthly picks? Send a brief description of the product and high resolution image (300 dpi or better) to Jim Lucy, Content Director, Electrical Wholesaling at [email protected].