Bridgeport Fittings Names Rep Award Winners at NEMRA

Criteria for Bridgeport's awards included quota performance and profitability, product knowledge and customer relations, marketing initiatives, perseverance, and demonstrated service to distribution.

Bridgeport Fittings announced its Sales Representative, Customer Service, Creating Contractor Demand, and Salesperson of The Year Award winners at the recent NEMRA conference. The award winners for 2018 were:

Representative of the Year

Platinum Market: Electra Sales

Gold Market: Schooler & Associates

 

Customer Service Representative of the Year

Brian Quinn, Casey Electric Sales

 

Salesperson of the Year Award Winners

Salesperson - East: Dewey Franzen, Electra Sales

Salesperson - West: Ryan Kindle, Becker Sales Co.

 

Creating Contractor Demand (CCD) of the Year Awards

CCD East: Mike Neal, Thea & Schoen

CCD West: Jay Commuso, I-Pro Inc.

 

