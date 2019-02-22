Bridgeport Fittings Names Rep Award Winners at NEMRA

Bridgeport Fittings announced its Sales Representative, Customer Service, Creating Contractor Demand, and Salesperson of The Year Award winners at the recent NEMRA conference. The award winners for 2018 were:
Representative of the Year
Platinum Market: Electra Sales
Gold Market: Schooler & Associates
Customer Service Representative of the Year
Brian Quinn, Casey Electric Sales
Salesperson of the Year Award Winners
Salesperson - East: Dewey Franzen, Electra Sales
Salesperson - West: Ryan Kindle, Becker Sales Co.
Creating Contractor Demand (CCD) of the Year Awards
CCD East: Mike Neal, Thea & Schoen
CCD West: Jay Commuso, I-Pro Inc.
