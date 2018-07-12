Hodges Southwest Announces Two Promotions

Hodges Southwest Inc. (Houston, TX): This independent rep firm recently promoted two of its associates -- Carlos Sanchez and Ronny Stanford. Sanchez is now VP of sales for South Texas. Prior to joining Hodges Southwest four years ago, Sanchez was employed by Lowe’s, where he was manager of the Contractor and Commercial base segment for Texas’ Gulf Coast.

Stanford has been named VP of sales in North Texas and Oklahoma. He has over 22 years of electrical experience in distribution and representation in his region, providing a solid knowledge base for Hodges Southwest.

In other news at Hodges Southwest, the company now reps General Cable’s OEM division for the Southwest Region of the U.S.