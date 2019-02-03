NSi Endorses NEMRA’s POS Standards

NSi Industries has joined 39 manufacturers/brands and leading electrical distributors to endorse the NEMRA POS Minimum Reporting Standards. The standards were developed by a joint manufacturer rep/manufacturer task force working with the National Electrical Manufacturers’ Representatives Association (NEMRA), Portsmouth, NH, to identify the minimum information that manufacturers need from distributors to accurately compensate their local sales agent.

Repositioned as “place of sale,” this information is needed for identifying where product is sold and does not include customer information. The decision to share customer-level information is left to commercial discussions between distributors and manufacturers and can be accommodated within the standards reporting format.

Tom Wallace, NSi’s executive VP of sales, said in the press release, “As we have grown we recognize that POS is more important to our reps as we want them to be assured we are compensating them as accurately as possible. And we want to make the process easy for our distributors. Endorsing and adhering to the NEMRA POS standards just makes sense.”

Ken Hooper, NEMRA’s president, said in the press release, “On behalf of NSi’s reps, and all reps, we welcome NSi’s commitment to the standards. The standards were designed to help streamline the POS data collection process and bring efficiencies to distributors and manufacturers while providing manufacturers with better quality data to compensate their reps. Improving the POS process is a priority for NEMRA. I encourage more manufacturers and distributor to engage with us.”

Click here for more information on NEMRA’s POS initiative and to see which manufacturers and distributors have endorsed and adopted the standards.