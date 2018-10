Schell-Martin Co. (formerly Schell Co.), Mandeville, LA, was appointed as the manufacturers’ sales representative for Hammond Power Solutions’s transformer line across Mississippi and Louisiana. “With Hammond’s expansive line-up and local inventory in both Houston and Dallas at the JD Martin Co. warehouses, we are excited to support broad inventories of transformers along the Gulf Coast,” said Craig Schell, president of Schell-Martin in the press release.