DOE to Fund $36 Million in Solar Research Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected up to $36 million in research projects that will advance solar energy’s role in strengthening the resilience of the nation’s electricity grid.

While fires, natural disasters, and cyberattacks can cause wide-spread power losses, even temporary disruptions in power quality can result in major economic losses. With more and more solar being added to the U.S. electricity generation portfolio, these projects will enable grid operators to rapidly detect physical and cyber-based abnormalities in the power system and utilize solar generation to recover quickly from power outages, in many cases without human control.

“I have no higher priority than to support the security of the country’s critical energy infrastructure,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, in the press release. “These projects will work to give solar technologies greater resiliency as they are integrated into our electric grid. A reliable electricity grid is essential to our national and economic security, and the everyday lives of American people.”

The projects will develop new technologies, including “grid-forming” inverters, cyber-secure communications for critical grid components during emergency operations, smart sensors, and automated control schemes. The research will culminate in grid management tools and models that show how solar situational awareness will enhance power system resilience at critical infrastructure locations such as hospitals or emergency response centers. The following research projects were selected:

Arizona State University (Tempe, AZ): $3.6 million•Kansas State University (Manhattan, Kansas): $2.9 million

North Carolina State University (Raleigh, NC): $3 million

Siemens Corporation, Corporate Technology (Princeton, NJ): $5 million

University of North Carolina at Charlotte (Charlotte, NC): $3.7 million

University of Oklahoma (Norman, OK: $4.5 million

University of South Florida (Tampa, FL): $1 million

The following research projects will also conduct field validation of the advanced technologies that they develop:

Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (Knoxville, TN) with multiple partners, including Pecan Street and Austin Energy: $5 million

Electrical Distribution Design, Inc. (Blacksburg, VA), partnering with Pepco: $3 million

University of Utah (Salt Lake City, UT), partnering with PacificCorp: $4 million

These technologies will enable grid operators to integrate increasing amounts of solar generation onto the grid in a cost-effective, secure, resilient, and reliable manner. For more information on the Solar Energy Technologies Office, click here.