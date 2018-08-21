Tesla Expanding Solar Array at Nevada Gigafactory

Tesla is famously closed-mouthed about many of the construction specific of its Gigafactory in Nevada, but a report from www.electrek.co said that photos from www.planet.com shows installation of a rooftop solar array is underway. Tesla has said that when complete this solar array will be the biggest in the world. Said the Electrek post, There are much bigger solar farms out there that are installed on the ground, but Tesla is talking about rooftop solar arrays. If it can indeed deliver a 70 MW solar array on the roof of Gigafactory 1, it would, in fact, become the biggest installation on a rooftop.”