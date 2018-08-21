Menu
tesla-gigafactory.jpg
Green Market>Solar

Tesla Expanding Solar Array at Nevada Gigafactory

Tesla has said that when complete this solar array will be the biggest in the world.

Tesla is famously closed-mouthed about many of the construction specific of its Gigafactory in Nevada, but a report from www.electrek.co said that photos from www.planet.com shows installation of a rooftop solar array is underway. Tesla has said that when complete this solar array will be the biggest in the world. Said the Electrek post, There are much bigger solar farms out there that are installed on the ground, but Tesla is talking about rooftop solar arrays. If it can indeed deliver a 70 MW solar array on the roof of Gigafactory 1, it would, in fact, become the biggest installation on a rooftop.”

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Solar power in India
Two Colorado Springs Solar Projects to Provide 30,000 Homes with Electricity
Jul 23, 2018
solar_mercedes-benz_atlanta_stadium.jpg
Sports Teams Going Great Guns with Solar
Jul 10, 2018
Solar power in India
HellermannTyton to Air July 17 Webinar on Proposed NEC Changes Affecting Renewable Energy in 2020
Jul 09, 2018
Rick_Perry_GettyImages-932390886_1025
DOE to Provide $105.5 Million to Fund an Estimated 70 Solar Research Projects
Apr 18, 2018