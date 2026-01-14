How PROS Helped a Fortune 500 Distributor Optimize Pricing for $7.2 Billion in Revenue

Discover how a leading North American distributor transformed pricing complexity into a competitive advantage. Learn how dynamic, real-time pricing helped unlock record margins, boost user adoption, and protect profitability, even amid inflationary pressure. This ebook reveals the strategies that turned millions of SKUs and massive scale into sustained growth.
Jan. 14, 2026

This ebook tells the story of a leading North American distributor serving more than 146,000 customers across institutional, government, construction, commercial, industrial, and utility markets through 300 distribution centers. Managing a massive catalog of roughly 2 million SKUs from thousands of manufacturers, the company faced growing pressure to maintain speed, efficiency, and reliable service amid inflationary conditions. By adopting PROS solutions and dynamic, real-time pricing, the distributor achieved a 120-basis-point margin uplift, reversed long-term margin decline, and set 15-year margin records. At the same time, tailored cost and price optimization guidance drove a 32% increase in user trust and adoption, strengthening performance across all selling scenarios.

Key Takeaways

  • 120-basis-point margin uplift: Achieved during inflationary pressures.
  • Dynamic pricing adoption: Enabled real-time, market-relevant pricing.
  • Improved user adoption: 32% increase in trust and usage of tools.
  • Cost and price optimization: Tailored guidance for all selling scenarios.
  • 15-year margin records: Reversed declining trends with PROS solutions.