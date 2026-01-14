How PROS Helped a Fortune 500 Distributor Optimize Pricing for $7.2 Billion in Revenue

This ebook tells the story of a leading North American distributor serving more than 146,000 customers across institutional, government, construction, commercial, industrial, and utility markets through 300 distribution centers. Managing a massive catalog of roughly 2 million SKUs from thousands of manufacturers, the company faced growing pressure to maintain speed, efficiency, and reliable service amid inflationary conditions. By adopting PROS solutions and dynamic, real-time pricing, the distributor achieved a 120-basis-point margin uplift, reversed long-term margin decline, and set 15-year margin records. At the same time, tailored cost and price optimization guidance drove a 32% increase in user trust and adoption, strengthening performance across all selling scenarios.

Key Takeaways