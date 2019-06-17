The 2019 Electrical Wholesaling Top 200

Electrical Wholesaling’s annual listing of the 200 largest distributors of electrical supplies is the most in-depth ranking of the largest players in the electrical market available anywhere. Along with the ranking of the Top 200 electrical distributors by 2018 sales revenues, Electrical Wholesaling’s editors provide in-depth analysis of which companies are growing fastest, are making the most acquisitions and investment in their companies, and have the highest sales-per-employee. This year's Top 200 is sponsored by Keystone Technologies.