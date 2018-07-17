Date: Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Time: 2:00 PM ET
Duration: 1 hour
What actions are you taking to maximize your profit margins? With increased competition and market pressures, it’s a great time for distributors to reexamine their processes and learn from their peers.
Presented by Tony Corley, Senior Product Marketing Manager – Distribution at Epicor Software, and David Gordon, President of Channel Marketing Group, this webcast will discuss the top eight habits that distributors employ to achieve higher gross margins from real-world examples of successful business strategies and proven methods you can use to help maximize your profits, including:
- Understanding how to monetize customer service.
- Charging appropriately for value-added services.
- Identifying which products warrant discounts – or command higher margins.
Speakers:
|Tony Corley
Senior Product Marketing Manager – Distribution
Epicor
|David Gordon
Distributor and Manufacturer Growth Strategist and Market Researcher
