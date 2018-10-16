Date: Tuesday, November 13, 2018
Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Standard Time
Duration: 1 Hour
With the growth of competition from AmazonSupply and other online merchants, large national distributors and product specialists, electrical distributors are under more pressure than ever to differentiate themselves from competitors. This 45-minute webinar will offer attendees five market-tested strategies electrical distributors can use to increase market share by fine-tuning the package of value-added services they offer customers.
Jim Lucy
Chief Editor
Electrical Wholesaling
Tony Corley
Senior Product Marketing Manager – Distribution
Epicor
