IDEA Insight Discovery Program: Your Quickest Path to Better Product Content and Ecommerce Success

Date: April 3, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 12:00 PM PDT / 7:00 PM GMT

Sponsor: IDEA

Duration: 45 minutes

Summary

Join our webinar to learn more about our IDEA Insight Discovery Program! We’ll walk you through how to identify your greatest content pain points, identify short and long-term goals, and build a customized program to unlock quick wins for content optimization and more online sales.



We’ll show you how to compare your data against competitors and assess the immediate impact of content changes.



Key Takeaways:



- How to achieve Brand Consistency across your product page experiences

- How to identify Competitive Insights to determine actionable next steps with your content

- How to set up your Content Health baseline and “scorecard” to proactively get alerts when issues arise and continuously optimize your content to win online

