IDEA Insight Discovery Program: Your Quickest Path to Better Product Content and Ecommerce Success

Date: April 3, 2024
Time: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 12:00 PM PDT / 7:00 PM GMT
Sponsor: IDEA
Duration: 45 minutes
Summary
Join our webinar to learn more about our IDEA Insight Discovery Program! We’ll walk you through how to identify your greatest content pain points, identify short and long-term goals, and build a customized program to unlock quick wins for content optimization and more online sales.
We’ll show you how to compare your data against competitors and assess the immediate impact of content changes.
Key Takeaways:
- How to achieve Brand Consistency across your product page experiences
- How to identify Competitive Insights to determine actionable next steps with your content
- How to set up your Content Health baseline and “scorecard” to proactively get alerts when issues arise and continuously optimize your content to win online
Speakers
Jeff Hunt
President and Board Member
Content Status
Jeff has over 25 years of experience building and growing globally recognized technology businesses. An online marketing veteran, his ten years at Adobe-Scene7 spawned a passion in rich media, merchandising and user experience which led him to founding Snap36 (acquired by 1WorldSync). Prior to Adobe, Jeff helped grow several early-stage technology companies, including Cysive, Progress Software-ODI, Parametric Technology and Siemens-Unigraphics.
Matt Harp
Head of Customer Success
Content Status
Matt has extensive experience growing E-commerce retail sales across industries, including Consumer Electronics, CPG, Grocery, and B2B. Previously Matt led Walmart Omni-Channel Sales for Samsung, where he quadrupled online sales and created industry best practices. Additionally, Matt brings insights from multiple CPG brands where he focused on optimizing content quality across online retailers.
Michael Wentz
VP of Sales and Marketing
IDEA
Mike has nearly 40 years of experience in the electrical industry and currently serves as the VP of Sales and Marketing at IDEA. During his time with IDEA, he has grown the client base significantly, facilitated industry advisory groups, and successfully rebranded IDEA’s products.
