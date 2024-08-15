  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE
    • 66be5bb085d1f61d5a5a4e1c Reg
    1. Webinars

    How to Get Started with Ecommerce: Tips for Electrical Distributors

    The electrical supplies industry continues to move online, and many distributors don’t even know where to start. Hosts Dave Bent and Andy Carlson share industry secrets to successfully starting an ecommerce website.

    September 17, 2024
    11:00 AM ET / 10:00 AM CT / 8:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM GMT

    Duration: 1 hour
    Already registered? Click here to log in. 

    Summary

    Are you an electrical distributor thinking about jumping into ecommerce but unsure where to start? Or maybe you've already started but want to make sure you're on the right track. 
     
    Join ecommerce experts Dave Bent from ECI and Andy Carlson from DDS. They’ll share: 

    • How to ramp up your ecommerce site 
    • Online pricing strategies 
    • How to ensure you see an ROI 
    • And more! 

    This is all about making ecommerce easy. Whether you're just starting out or looking to refine your strategy, you'll leave with practical tips and a clear path forward. 

     

    Speakers

    Dave Bent Senior Vice President of Operations ECI | EvolutionX

    Dave Bent 
    Senior Vice President of Operations 
    ECI | EvolutionX 

    Dave Bent is the current SVP of Operations for ECI Software Solution’s EvolutionX B2B ecommerce platform. Dave's career has spanned over four decades, including executive leadership roles at Essendent, Ford, and ES Tech Group. He resides in Scottsdale, AZ where he enjoys playing golf, watching F1, and spending time with his golden doodle named Lewis.

    Andy Carlson Chief Marketing Officer DDS

    Andy Carlson 
    Chief Marketing Officer 
    DDS     
     
    Andy Carlson is the current CMO for DDS, a leading product content provider. Andy has spent the last 15 years leading ecommerce, marketing and digital transformation efforts for both manufacturers and distributors in the broader industrial market. In his spare time, Andy enjoys traveling with his wife and their daughter, attempting to once again become a golfer vs. someone that just plays golf, and looking for the perfect analogy for any situation. 

    Sponsored by:

    ecievolutionx

    Latest in Webinars

    Photo 247429390 / edgars sermulis / dreamstime