AI and Ecommerce: The Future for Electrical Distributors

Summary

AI is no longer a distant trend. It’s here, and it’s reshaping how electrical distributors grow, compete, and serve customers online. From uncovering customer insights to creating more compelling product experiences, distributors who embrace AI now will be positioned to lead the market in the years ahead.

In this webinar, Matt Christensen, President & Co-founder of DDS, and Chris Fisher, VP of Global Ecommerce at ECI, will share how both organizations are introducing new AI-powered solutions designed to help distributors:

Gain actionable insights into customer behavior and buying patterns.

Improve and optimize the product content that fuels online sales.

Streamline ecommerce management to free up valuable resources.

Strengthen digital marketing, SEO, and customer engagement.

You’ll walk away with a clear picture of how AI is evolving in distribution, the benefits you can unlock today, and how to prepare your business for what’s next.