AI and Ecommerce: The Future for Electrical Distributors

Discover how AI is transforming electrical distribution—from customer insights to ecommerce efficiency—in this exclusive webinar with industry leaders from DDS and ECI.
October 22, 2025
3:00 PM UTC
Summary

AI is no longer a distant trend. It’s here, and it’s reshaping how electrical distributors grow, compete, and serve customers online. From uncovering customer insights to creating more compelling product experiences, distributors who embrace AI now will be positioned to lead the market in the years ahead.

In this webinar, Matt Christensen, President & Co-founder of DDS, and Chris Fisher, VP of Global Ecommerce at ECI, will share how both organizations are introducing new AI-powered solutions designed to help distributors:

  • Gain actionable insights into customer behavior and buying patterns.
  • Improve and optimize the product content that fuels online sales.
  • Streamline ecommerce management to free up valuable resources.
  • Strengthen digital marketing, SEO, and customer engagement.

You’ll walk away with a clear picture of how AI is evolving in distribution, the benefits you can unlock today, and how to prepare your business for what’s next.

Speakers

Matt Christensen

President and Co-founder

DDS (Distributor Data Solutions)

Prior to co-founding DDS in 2014, Matt spent ten years as technology director of a leading independent electrical distributorship in the Intermountain West, and one of the first electrical distributors to launch an online offering back in 2008, where he experienced first-hand the challenges and pitfalls of entering the online marketplace and building an e-commerce website. It was this experience that would later form DDS’ unique and technology-driven approach to helping distributors obtain and work with e-commerce product data.
Chris Fisher

VP, Ecommerce

ECI Software Solutions

Chris oversees commercial operations for ECI’s ecommerce and product content solutions across multiple regions, leveraging his extensive experience in developing and managing B2B SaaS technologies.

