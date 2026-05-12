WEBINAR

Leveling The Playing Field: How Distributors Can Compete With Big-Box Giants

As buyer expectations shift online, small and mid-sized electrical and plumbing distributors can no longer rely on phone calls and counter sales alone to stay competitive. In this session, you’ll learn how a digital storefront powered by EvolutionX can help you retain customers, reduce manual work, and grow market share with built-in ecommerce and marketing tools—without needing a large IT or marketing team.
June 04, 2026
7:00 PM UTC
1 hour

June 4, 2026

3:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM CT / 12:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM GMT

Duration: 1 hour

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Summary

Small and mid-sized electrical and plumbing distributors are under more pressure than ever as big-box retailers, online marketplaces, and larger competitors continue to raise customer expectations. Today’s buyers want speed, convenience, self-service, and the ability to order on their own terms — and distributors that can’t deliver risk losing business. In this webinar, we’ll show how a digital storefront can help you stay competitive, retain customers, and win more orders without the need for a massive IT team or a large marketing department.

You’ll learn how ecommerce can create a 24/7 sales channel, reduce manual work for your team, and help you reach more customers while strengthening existing relationships. We’ll also explore how built-in tools like ERP integrations, personalized pricing, SEO, promotions, quicklists, and reorder capabilities can help drive repeat purchases, increase efficiency, and support long-term growth. Whether you’re just starting to think about ecommerce or looking for ways to grow your market share, this session will show how the right platform can help distributors compete in a bigger way.

Speakers

Paul Gatens

Paul Gatens

Vice President of Global Sales Distribution

ECI Software Solutions

Paul Gatens is a senior sales, marketing, and eCommerce executive with more than 30 years of experience leading growth in B2B distribution, digital transformation, and reseller-focused strategy. At ECI Software Solutions, he leads global sales efforts across North America and Europe, helping SMB reseller customers adopt ERP and eCommerce solutions. His career spans leadership roles in strategy, marketing, and digital commerce, with a strong track record of driving revenue growth, operational efficiency, and customer-focused innovation.

J.C. Lemus

J.C. Lemus

Regional Sales Executive

ECI Software Solutions

J.C. Lemus is a results-driven B2B sales leader with expertise in eCommerce, SaaS, channel partnerships, and digital commerce strategy. At ECI Software Solutions, he works with manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to deliver tailored B2B eCommerce solutions and drive sustainable growth across key industrial sectors. With experience across ECI, BigCommerce, T-Mobile, Docebo, and Sage, he is known for his consultative sales approach, technical knowledge, and ability to build strong customer relationships.

Sponsored by:

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