Leveling The Playing Field: How Distributors Can Compete With Big-Box Giants

Small and mid-sized electrical and plumbing distributors are under more pressure than ever as big-box retailers, online marketplaces, and larger competitors continue to raise customer expectations. Today’s buyers want speed, convenience, self-service, and the ability to order on their own terms — and distributors that can’t deliver risk losing business. In this webinar, we’ll show how a digital storefront can help you stay competitive, retain customers, and win more orders without the need for a massive IT team or a large marketing department.

You’ll learn how ecommerce can create a 24/7 sales channel, reduce manual work for your team, and help you reach more customers while strengthening existing relationships. We’ll also explore how built-in tools like ERP integrations, personalized pricing, SEO, promotions, quicklists, and reorder capabilities can help drive repeat purchases, increase efficiency, and support long-term growth. Whether you’re just starting to think about ecommerce or looking for ways to grow your market share, this session will show how the right platform can help distributors compete in a bigger way.