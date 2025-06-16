Electrical Wholesaling’s 2025 Market Planning Guide

Forecasting can be a tricky business. Your winning bet to succeed boils down to a rather simple, three-step approach:

Work with your management team to gather all the facts you can find about your market of interest Develop forecasts for which way you think the market is headed Figure how to maximize the revenue potential

That’s a pretty basic strategy that works most of the time – until the basic facts in your forecast change and need be updated. That’s where we are at right now with the electrical wholesaling industry. It looked like 2025 might be year of moderate growth a point or two better than inflation for the electrical market – until tariffs came on the scene and scrambled some basic assumptions about material costs. We don’t know when or if tariffs will dramatically impact electrical product pricing, but we do expect the electrical industry to get hit by some degree of tariff-induced prices increases, along with the rest of the U.S. economy.

To manage your way through this uncertainty, it helps to have a consistent, tried-and-true planning tool to develop a realistic growth plan – Electrical Wholesaling’s annual Market Planning Guide. Since it was first published in the late 1970s, This award-winning market resource has guided electrical distributors, manufacturers and independent reps through several recessions, the dot-com era and ups-and-downs of regular business cycles that are part of the electrical economy.

