Ask the Expert: Quality Assurance and Quality Control for Wire and Cable

For electrical professionals, the wire and cable QA/QC process means fewer uncertainties during specification, fewer surprises during installation, and stronger support when field questions arise. This Ask the Expert article explains the practices needed to ensure the quality, integrity, and dependability of wire and cable products.

• Learn how UL-listed cable, National Electrical Code requirements, product-specific standards, and supplier evaluation become the building blocks of a wire and cable quality assurance system.

• Learn the differences between quality assurance and quality control, and how each contributes to durable and dependable wire and cable products.

• Learn how an ISO 9001 wire manufacturer with quality management systems accreditation helps wire and cable perform consistently in the field.

• Learn how responsive wire and cable technical support is almost as important as the product itself, especially when questions arise or problems occur in the field.

Choose wire and cable products with confidence. Download the full Ask the Expert article to help reduce project risk, protect performance in the field and support better buying decisions.

Download now to learn more.